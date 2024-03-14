Phyllis Perry, 78 Published 2:55 pm Thursday, March 14, 2024

Phyllis Anne Perry (Minton), born October 19, 1945 in Middlesboro, KY, passed away on March 11, 2024, at TriState Health and Rehabilitation Center in Harrogate, TN, at the age of 78. She was saved in her youth and kept a strong faith through many trials of life making sure to raise her daughter in church and support her brother’s ministry. While she attended several churches during her life, she was a member of Puncheon Camp Baptist Church at the time of her death. Phyllis was kind, generous, loyal, intelligent, and always ready for a lively discussion, even when dementia tried to steal her spirit and spunk. Her happiest times were with her husband John and her family. Phyllis was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Christina (Jerry) Brooks and Paula (Ralph) Bowlin, her grandchildren Emily (Garrett) Hinton, Hyatt (Hannah) Brooks, Joshua (Brittany) Bowlin, and great-grandchildren Hannah Grace Hinton, Audrey Lee Hinton, and Emersyn Ruthanne Bowlin. She is also survived by her brother, Richard (Marilyn) Minton, sister-in-law Dorothy (James) Bowlin, brothers-in-law Kenny (Janice) Perry, and Fred (Lillie) Perry, nieces, and nephews, as well as special friends Sue Young, Priscilla Bullock, Kim Partin, David and Sandy Acuff, Jennie Mae Seals, Phyllis Givens, and Misty Hardy.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Juanita Parker Minton; her husband, John Perry, her sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn Faye and Joe Southern; and her stepson Tim Greene.

Phyllis began working after high school holding jobs in Washington, D.C. and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba before returning home and working many years at Signal Knitting Mills in Tazewell, TN where she met John’s sister who introduced them. She also worked at Reatta in Maynardville, TN and Anderson News in Knoxville, where she retired at age 62 to spend more time with John.

Phyllis was an avid reader and enjoyed solving crossword and word search puzzles until her health affected her ability to enjoy these interests. Her kindhearted character will live on through the multitude of beautiful embroidery pieces and quilt tops she skillfully crafted to give away to family and friends.

The family will welcome anyone wishing to pay their respects on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 12:00 p.m – 2:00 p.m. at the Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home chapel in New Tazewell, TN with the funeral at 2:00 p.m. Burial in England Cemetery will follow the same day.

The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Brent Neal and his staff; Amedisys Home Health; TriState Health and Rehabilitation; and Suncrest Hospice with special thanks to Andrew Ayers RN, Michaela Gulley RN, Yvonna Denny RN, Victoria Stepp RN, Chaplain Nate, and Bridgette Myers. Your kindness and support over the last four years and recent months have been comforting and a true gift from God.