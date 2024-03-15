Stotts named assistant VP for student success at LMU Published 2:35 pm Friday, March 15, 2024

By Jay Compton

Middlesboro News

After serving as the director for STEM education for Middlesboro Independent Schools for the last two years, Dr. Christopher Stotts is returning to Lincoln Memorial University as the assistant vice president for student success.



Email newsletter signup

Stotts’ appointment was announced by Jody Goins, EdD, LMU’s executive vice president for administration with a news release issued on Wednesday.



“Dr. Stotts brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to student success to his new role as assistant vice president,” Goins said. “His dedication to the LMU community and his passion for education will undoubtedly enhance our efforts in supporting and empowering our students to reach their full potential.”



An experienced educator, Stotts will oversee LMU’s student success areas including the Tagge Center for Academic Support, tutoring, student support services and the Cornerstone Program. Stotts will also support LMU’s accreditation writing efforts and strategic planning processes and implementation. Additionally, Stotts will provide leadership insights for LMU’s mental health counseling services and the J. Frank White Academy (JFWA).



Stotts rejoins LMU following two years serving the Middlesboro Independent Schools as the director of STEM education. His first tenure at LMU ran from 2010 through 2022, when he served at LMU’s Carter and Moyers School of Education as the Doctor of Education program director and assistant professor of education and the JFWA as assistant principal, STEM coordinator and department chair, science instructor, basketball coach, golf coach, assistant tennis coach and assistant cross country coach.



“LMU has played such a significant role in my and my family’s life. From my experience as a student in its undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs to serving in various faculty and staff roles, the values and mission of the University have not only helped shape who I am as an individual but have become ingrained in my character as an educator and professional,” Stotts said. “I look forward to using these experiences as a platform from which to connect future and current Railsplitters to similar and greater success as we strive to meet their needs as both scholars and individuals.”



A lifelong resident of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Stotts and his wife, Katie, reside there with their children, Eli and Blair. Katie Stotts is an assistant principal and kindergarten teacher at the J. Frank White Academy.