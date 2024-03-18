LMU-DCOM Golden Scalpel Golf Tournament tees off May 6

Published 5:10 pm Monday, March 18, 2024

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

(LMU photo)

News Release

The Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) Golden Scalpel Golf Tournament will be held Monday, May 6, at Woodlake Lodge, Golf and Country Club in Tazewell, Tennessee. Teams will tee off at 8 a.m., and all proceeds from the tournament will benefit LMU-DCOM scholarships. 

Tournament registration is $600 for a team of four and $500 for a team of four LMU students with ID or LMU-DCOM alums. Individual registration is $150 per person or $125 for LMU students with IDs or LMU-DCOM alums. 

Registration includes green fees, cart rental, range balls, food and drink, and a gift for every player. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place teams, as well as to individuals for the longest drive, closest-to-the-pin, and hole-in-one.

DeRoyal Industries is the tournament’s title sponsor. Many sponsorships are available, ranging from an Awards Sponsor at $3,000 to a range Sponsor at $2,000, a Green Sponsor at $1,500, a Company Sponsor at $600, a Tee Sponsor at $200, a Specialty Hole Sponsor at $150, or a Cart Sponsor at $75. 

Businesses interested in sponsoring the event should contact Bridgette Welch, director of development, LMU medical programs, at 865.585.4721 or bridgette.welch@LMUnet.edu. Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/3TiQIkA.

The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, and at LMU-Knoxville in Knoxville, Tennessee. LMU-DCOM is an integral part of LMU’s values-based learning community. It is dedicated to preparing the next generation of osteopathic physicians to provide health care in the often-underserved region of Appalachia and beyond. For more information about LMU-DCOM, call 1.800.325.0900, ext. 7082, email dcom@LMUnet.edu, or visit us online at http://med.LMUnet.edu.

 

