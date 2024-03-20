Tennessee February tax collections fall $60M short of budget

The largest figure in Tennessee tax collections is sales tax, which was $43.9 million less than estimates in February and is $115.9 million less than estimated for the first seven months of the fiscal year.
“State tax revenues for the month of February were only slightly less than reported revenues from this same time last year despite significant environmental challenges,” said Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson. “Sales tax collections, reflecting January consumer activity, were negatively impacted by a week-long severe winter weather event that curtailed both spending and transportation. Conversely, franchise and excise tax revenues, and privilege tax receipts, both showed signs of increased growth for the first time this year.”
Franchise and excise taxes were $1.5 million less than estimated in February and are $235.7 million off the pace for the fiscal year.
Business taxes were $2 million more than estimated in February and are $3.2 million less for the fiscal year.
“Despite February revenue numbers being below our budgeted estimates, we are encouraged by some of the positive signs we are witnessing,” Bryson said. “Nonetheless, it remains important for us to maintain close controls on state spending and carefully monitor continuing revenue trends.”