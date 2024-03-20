Tennessee February tax collections fall $60M short of budget Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, March 20, 2024

By Jon Styf

The Center Square

Tennessee missed its budgeted estimates for tax collections by nearly $60 million in February.

The $1.3 billion was slightly less than February 2023.

Through seven months of the fiscal year, the state is now $437.6 million less than the budgeted estimates. The January totals were $86 million less than budgeted.

Tennessee’s State Funding Board adjusted the numbers based on collections falling consistently short of the budgeted totals this fiscal year. The estimates being used for next year’s budget are adjusted down $718.8 million from original estimates to flat year-over-year and estimate next year’s collections to be a 0.5% increase from this year.