Walters State to offer Gardening for Beginners Published 5:02 pm Friday, March 22, 2024

Staff Report

This spring, Walters State Community College will offer two noncredit gardening classes in April, each priced at $15. “Gardening for Beginners” is scheduled for April 6 from noon to 4 p.m.

It is designed to help those interested in starting a garden, regardless of size. The class will guide the essential requirements for a successful garden.

The second class, “Growing On”, is scheduled for April 13th from noon to 4 p.m. Basic plant nutrition will be discussed, including options for the greatest yield, and provide practical information on effective pest control.

Dr. Tera Howerton, Dean of Business and Technical Education, will teach the classes. Dr. Howerton has previously headed the college’s agriculture department, making her the ideal candidate to teach the classes.

All classes will be at the Clifford H. “Bo” Henry Center for Business and Technology on the Morristown Campus.

Those interested can visit https://www.campusce.net/walters/course/course.aspx?catId=119 for more information or to register for the classes.