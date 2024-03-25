Animal shelter seeking the public’s help Published 4:35 pm Monday, March 25, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Claiborne County Animal Shelter is seeking assistance identifying a woman who abandoned a dog at around 7:30 a.m. on March 22, 2024. According to an animal shelter worker, a leash tied the dog to the fence.

“Evidently, the dog had struggled, causing the leash to tighten around its neck, leaving no room for slack. This situation posed a significant risk to the dog’s life, as the taut leash was choking it due to its attempts to free itself. Fortunately, the shelter staff arrived about 45 minutes later and promptly intervened, cutting the dog free and ensuring its safety inside the facility,” Executive Director Misti Roberts explained.

The shelter had implemented an overnight drop-off area to help the community during non-business hours. However, despite numerous warnings, it was consistently misused, resulting in animals being left there after being involved in accidents or being severely ill and passing away. Due to these unfortunate circumstances, the shelter had to close the overnight drop-off area to protect the welfare of the animals.

Email newsletter signup

As a privately owned organization, the shelter operates with a small team of three dedicated employees, and due to the nature of their work, their schedules occasionally vary. They request people to refrain from dropping off animals after hours, not because of their convenience but rather because of the fundamental concern for the safety and well-being of the animals in their care.

The Claiborne County Animal Shelter is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, with daily lunch hours from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you have any information about the woman who abandoned her dog or is interested in volunteering or adopting an animal, please call 423-626-2686 or visit the shelter office at 674 Ritchie Lewis Dr, New Tazewell.