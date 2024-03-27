Claiborne County Health Department to celebrate National Public Health Work Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2024

The Claiborne County Health Department has announced its participation in National Public Health Week, taking place from April 1 to April 7, 2024.

“We are proud to recognize and commend the exceptional efforts of the public health professionals in our county and throughout Tennessee who tirelessly work to advance and safeguard the health and well-being of our communities,” said Garnet Southerland, County Health Department Director. “Our department is honored to join this vital initiative to increase awareness about public health and we strongly encourage everyone to join us in supporting the critical work of public health professionals across the nation.”

The Claiborne County Health Department offers a wide range of health programs and services to meet the diverse needs of our local community.

CHANT is a comprehensive service that ensures coordinated care for both individuals and families who require medical and social assistance. Whether you need assistance with navigating the complex healthcare system or require support to access social services, CHANT is here to provide the guidance and resources you need to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.

Tennessee has launched a new program called ‘GIFTS’ that aims to help pregnant women quit smoking. The program focuses on smoking cessation during pregnancy and aims to educate women about the risks associated with smoking while pregnant and provide support to help them quit.

TNSTRONG is a movement led by young people that promotes a tobacco-free lifestyle. The goal of the movement is to encourage individuals to quit smoking and avoid the harmful effects of tobacco use. TNSTRONG offers education, support, and resources to help individuals achieve this goal.

WIC, which stands for Women, Infants, and Children, is a federal assistance program that provides supplemental nutrition for pregnant and postpartum women, as well as infants and young children up to the age of five. This program aims to ensure that participants have access to nutritious foods that can help improve their health and well-being.

The Claiborne County Health Department also has access to vital records and information on immunizations.

“We know working in public health can be challenging, yet rewarding at the same time and we want to recognize the hard work of all health department employees in the East Region,” said Susan Judlin, Regional Health Director. “We know the work of these dedicated health professionals is making a difference in keeping our communities healthy.”

The Claiborne County Health Department is planning the following activity for National Public Health Week: Hidden in Plain Sight on April 2 from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM.

Hidden in Plain Sight is an interactive presentation for parents/guardians that tests knowledge of hidden references and paraphernalia that could indicate a teen’s drug or alcohol use. Participants must be 18 plus years old.

For more information about health programs and services available to the public, contact the Claiborne County Health Department at 423-626-4291.