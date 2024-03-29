Remembering the Covenant School victims one year later Published 8:50 am Friday, March 29, 2024

Tennessee Lookout

Wednesday marked the first anniversary of a mass shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School in which three adults and three children were killed before police killed the shooter.

Nashvillians commemorated the day in vigils both private and public, the largest of which was the “Linking Arms for Change” event, in which thousands of people lined up, shoulder to shoulder, stretching from the Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center — where victims were taken after the shooting to the Tennessee Capitol. Sponsored by Voices for a Safer Tennessee, an organization that formed after the shooting to call attention to the need for safe gun legislation, the event mirrored one held in April 2023.

Photojournalist John Partipilo covered Wednesday’s event.