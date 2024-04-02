Three arrested in Tazewell for criminal conspiracy Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2024

On March 28, 2024, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, Drug Investigations Division, and Special Response Team of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a business in Tazewell.

The warrant was obtained after an extensive investigation by the sheriff’s office detectives into the receiving, possession, and sale of stolen property by Middleton Pawn, located at 3344 Highway 25E, Tazewell. During the search, stolen property was recovered, and three individuals were arrested.

Kerry “Pete” Middleton Jr., 48, of Tazewell, was charged with Theft of Property and Criminal Conspiracy; Brandie Amanda Fultz, 44, of Tazewell, was charged with Theft of Property and Criminal Conspiracy, and Wilma Michelle Middleton, 41, of Tazewell, was charged with Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance.

As this is still an open investigation, additional charges and arrests may be possible.

The Tazewell Police Department assisted in the search.