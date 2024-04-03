Living on Purpose: Spiritual sign or natural occurrence? Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, April 3, 2024

By Billy Holland

Columnist

A few readers have asked me lately about my thoughts on the coming eclipse. I’m sure that almost everyone has heard by now about the total solar eclipse on April 8. It will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. The questions that many speculate about include events like when planets come into a straight line or when there is unusual activity in the heavens, and whether or not this is God trying to relay a message of warning to us.

I begin by saying that I am not an expert in astronomy, astrophysics, astrometry, or cosmology. I respect science, but do not agree that everything began on its own. I have also not spent years studying astrology, (which means cycle or circle of little animals) and realize that many people follow this ancient philosophy that believes all heavenly bodies including constellations have influence over or are directly involved with human events. I am a theologian and base my worldview about God and life on the Bible. Whatever the perspective, Let us be aware of the amazing order and accuracy of our earth, moon, and sun that stands as a declaration of God’s infinite power and authority. “The heavens declare the glory of God; And the firmament shows His handiwork” Psalm 19:1.

My emphasis today is spiritual discernment. We all have opinions about everything especially when it comes to religion and politics and an eclipse is no different. My speculations do not matter or your opinions; what matters is what God is saying. It’s always been that way. I wish I could proclaim to you His specific message for this eclipse, but honestly, I sense that He is simply reminding us that He is the Almighty and in total control. As the architect of all things including the universe, (Isaiah 40:26) let us worship Him in the wonder of who He is. He is offering His grace, mercy, and love to everyone today and we pray that many will receive Christ as their Lord before it is too late. There is a world of imagination out there and you can read from now until next Monday about what everyone thinks, but pray and ask God to give you a personal revelation about this.

Eclipses have inspired fear and awe among civilizations throughout history, from the Aztecs to the ancient Hindus. They’re also associated with some major religious events, including the darkness that accompanied Jesus when He was crucified. In the gospel of Mark 15:33 we read, “And when the sixth hour had come, there was darkness over the whole land until the ninth hour.” Will there be signs in the heavens before Christ returns? Absolutely! Acts 2:20 says, “The sun shall be turned to darkness and the moon to blood before the day of the Lord comes, the great and magnificent day.” Also, read Luke chapter 21. Is the April 8 eclipse when Jesus is returning? I say no as the Bible explains certain things must come to pass before the second coming. Is it a harbinger of judgment for the world because of their rebellion? Possibly. I believe God is always warning us to stop our evil ways and it’s only because of His grace we have second chances. I do believe that God speaks through signs and wonders and there is a way to listen to the Holy Spirit as He guides us into all truth, but to hear the still small voice of God one must draw near to Him.

With this being said, it’s also common for human nature to be superstitious about cosmic events like a blood moon, but this does not mean there is a paranormal or supernatural event happening. An eclipse will naturally happen when objects are moving around one another. They are quite common, with a total solar eclipse occurring somewhere on Earth approximately once every 18 months. Partial solar eclipses occur several times per year, while total lunar eclipses occur virtually every year in most parts of the world. Since Jesus spoke in Matthew chapter 24, there have been thousands of total and partial, solar and lunar eclipses. None of them seem to have had any significance to end-times Bible prophecy. We need God’s wisdom and discernment about all things and to not allow our emotions to guide us.

