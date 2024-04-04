Tri-State will see solar eclipse at 90% of totality on Monday Published 4:30 pm Thursday, April 4, 2024

By Jay Compton

Middlesboro News

On Monday, April 8, a rare total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. While the path of the moon’s shadow won’t pass directly over Middlesboro, our area will be able to see the eclipse at 90% totality.

The Cumberland Gap National Historical Park is inviting visitors to the Pinnacle Overlook between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to view the eclipse. Locally, the eclipse is expected to start at 1:50 p.m. and peak at 3:08 p.m.

The eclipse is a rare occurrence, the next time one will be visible from the United States will be in August of 2044.

The only safe way to view this phenomenon is by using “eclipse glasses” or handheld solar viewers. Make sure to bring one of the 2 options with you for your safety.

Limited quantities of Junior Ranger Eclipse Explorer books and badges will be available at the National Park.