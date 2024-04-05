Local, state law enforcement investigating death of jail employee

Published 1:47 pm Friday, April 5, 2024

By Staff Reports

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Local and state law enforcement are investigating a car accident that killed a Claiborne County woman.

WRIL in Middlesboro, Ky. first reported that on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, first responders arrived on scene in the 500 Block of Barren Creek Road at what was described as a vehicle crashing into an embankment along the roadway.

One person was able to climb out of the vehicle, another was discovered deceased at the location by Claiborne County Deputies, along with South Claiborne Fire Department. She was identified as 49-year-old Lori Ann Hopson, an employee of the Claiborne County Jail.

Email newsletter signup

At the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents are working alongside the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of Hopson.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

More News Main

Tri-State will see solar eclipse at 90% of totality on Monday

‘Light magnitude’ earthquake hits Claiborne County

Three arrested in Tazewell for criminal conspiracy

Fairy Tale ending

Print Article
  • newsletter signup