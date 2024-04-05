Local, state law enforcement investigating death of jail employee

Local and state law enforcement are investigating a car accident that killed a Claiborne County woman.

WRIL in Middlesboro, Ky. first reported that on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, first responders arrived on scene in the 500 Block of Barren Creek Road at what was described as a vehicle crashing into an embankment along the roadway.

One person was able to climb out of the vehicle, another was discovered deceased at the location by Claiborne County Deputies, along with South Claiborne Fire Department. She was identified as 49-year-old Lori Ann Hopson, an employee of the Claiborne County Jail.

At the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents are working alongside the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of Hopson.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.