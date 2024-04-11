Kingsport man sentenced to life in prison Published 4:13 pm Thursday, April 11, 2024

Staff Report

A federal jury convicted Eric Eugene Robinson, age 55, from Kingsport, Tennessee, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The verdict came after a two-day trial in the United States District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville. The Honorable J. Ronnie Greer, United States District Judge, presided over the case.

During the trial, the prosecution presented strong evidence and testimony that indicated the accused, Robinson, a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm. The investigation began with surveillance being conducted at a residence in Kingsport in early September 2020. The investigators discovered that Robinson was in possession of a firearm during the surveillance. As a result, the Kingsport Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence. During the search, a 9mm pistol was found with a loaded magazine under a couch in the living room of the residence. The firearm was later confirmed to have been manufactured in Brazil and imported into Bainbridge, Georgia, before ultimately arriving in Tennessee, according to the testimony of an ATF agent. The evidence and testimony presented during the trial made it clear that Robinson was in illegal possession of the firearm.

​​Officer Mike Slater, an experienced law enforcement officer who previously served as a Task Force Officer assigned to the ATF, led a meticulous investigation with the assistance of agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the ATF. The investigation was focused on a particular case and involved gathering evidence, conducting interviews, and analyzing data to build a strong case against the suspect.

Throughout the trial proceedings, the United States was represented by two highly skilled attorneys: Assistant United States Attorney B. Todd Martin and Special Assistant United States Attorney AnCharlene Davis. Both attorneys worked tirelessly to ensure that justice was served, presenting compelling arguments and evidence to the court. Their efforts were instrumental in securing a guilty verdict against the defendant, and in upholding the rule of law.

Robinson’s has been scheduled for July 22, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. The proceedings will occur before Judge Greer in the United States District Court in Greeneville, Tennessee. If found guilty, Robinson could face a minimum of 15 years in prison, up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to five years.