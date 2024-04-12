Entertainment announced for KMLF

Published 2:42 pm Friday, April 12, 2024

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

The featured entertainment for the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival’s opening ceremony has been announced.

Struggle Jennings with Caitlynne Curtis and guests will be taking the festival stage following the introduction of the queen and princess candidates on Thursday, May 23 at Pineville High School.

This year’s entertainment is brought to you by Pineville Community Health Center and Sound Sobriety

Tickets are on sale NOW until May 22, 2024 or they sell out, they can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

