CGHS students makes commitment to Industry 4.0 Diploma

Published 4:32 pm Monday, April 15, 2024

By Staff Reports

Lexus Ayers, a sophomore at Cumberland Gap High School, has made a commitment to pursue the Industry 4.0 Diploma distinction.

Ayers has her sights set on becoming a forensic pathologist, she is already taking classes in the field of health sciences and plans to further her knowledge with a criminal justice course next year.

Lexus joined the Industry 4.0 program with a clear goal in mind, to get a jump start on her college education and earn the credits she needs to stay ahead of the game. Confident in her abilities, she plans to take on dual enrollment courses in her junior and senior years.

