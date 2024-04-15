Victory Assembly of God celebrates re-paid mortgage Published 5:42 pm Monday, April 15, 2024

By Emily Cole

Special to the Claiborne Progress

The Victory Assembly of God church, located on Highway 33 in New Tazewell, gathered together this past Sunday to celebrate their newly obtained financial freedom with a mortgage burning. Pastor Mike Vandergriff explained that he has made it his mission to pay off the church.

After years of dedication, working many long days and having just as many restless nights, his dream finally came to fruition. “It’s a great feeling,” Vandergriff said about his accomplished goal.

The church family gathered to celebrate with a bounce house for the kids, food, fellowship, praise, service and of course the mortgage burning.

“The church has been set free,” said congregation member Teresa Markham.

In attendance to celebrate the church’s accomplishment were Superintendent Terry Bailey and Vice Superintendent Randal McCarty of the Tennessee Assemblies of God.

“I want to congratulate Mike Vandergriff who started this church in 1994 and has been the pastor here all these years. He’s been faithful, he’s been diligent and he’s a great pastor. Today’s a great celebration because his goal was to get this church paid off and he has made that accomplishment,” Bailey said. “We are so proud of Pastor Mike Vandergriff and for his wife Glenda. Of course, Glenda is the strength of Mike. We are so honored to be here today with this great church family. If anyone is looking for a church home, come check out Victory Assembly of God.”

This achievement was described by McCarty as being nothing short of a miracle.

“This church has been an outstanding church full of tenacity that has paid themselves out of debt today,” he said. “No small miracle. Almost like walking on the water for Jesus. I just want to say congratulations, they have done a great job.”

After almost 30 years in debt, they have finally paid off over $650,000. The church is now free from this burden.

“It was all God. This is just the beginning,” Vandergriff exclaimed in his joy.

The future is looking bright at Victory Assembly of God.