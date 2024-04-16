Stand in the Gap hosting drug take back on April 26 Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2024

By Jay Compton

Stand in the Gap will host a prescription drug take-back on Friday, April 26, at the Harrogate Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Unused prescription drugs can be brought to the Harrogate Senior Center at 310 Londonderry Road to be disposed of.

The event is funded through a Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) grant.

Drug take-back days encourage the safe and secure disposal of potentially addictive and otherwise harmful prescription medications.

“It couldn’t be easier to safely and securely dispose of the expired or unneeded prescription medications in your home. Just collect the medications you’re ready to dispose of, bring them to an event, and drop them off—no questions asked,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “By reducing the supply of potentially addictive medications and addressing the misuse of prescription pills before it starts, we’re hopeful we can prevent deaths from substance use, including fentanyl-laced counterfeit prescription pills.”

In Tennessee, the biannual events serve to collect thousands of pounds of medications while also providing opportunities to start conversations about preventing substance misuse and addiction.

“Many people don’t realize it, but theft from medicine cabinets of family and friends is one of the most common and preventable forms of drug diversion,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “This weekend’s event is a great opportunity for Tennesseans to take advantage of the numerous locations across the state to safely dispose of unwanted or expired household pharmaceuticals.”

Last April, agencies collected more than 8,200 pounds of medications at more than 120 locations across Tennessee. Sinc the start of Take Back Day, Tennesseans have safely and securely disposed of more than 350,000 pounds of medications.

Tennesseans who miss out on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day can still safely and securely dispose their medications at one of 383 permanent drug drop boxes across the state. Thes drop boxes are located in many pharmacies, police precincts, and sheriff’s offices. There are permanent drop boxes at the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell Police Department. A complete list of permanent drop boxes can found at https://tdeconline.tn.gov/rxtakeback/.

Stand in the Gap is also sponsoring a scholarship contest for interpretive artwork or photographs with creative ideas to inform the community about nicotine and its harmful effects. The contest is open to Claiborne County residents aged 6 to 21 (Parents or guardians must submit their approval to the contest rules for those under 18).

First place will receive a $1,000 scholarship, second place a $500 scholarship and third place at $250 scholarship. There will also be a drawing from submitted entries for three $100 Walmart gift cards.

The deadline to enter is May 8, 2024.

The submission should be on standard 8.5 x 11 paper or photo. The uploaded file cannot exceed 4MB.

Complete contest rules and how to submit entries can be found at www.sigco.org.

For more information, call 423-300-1302 or visit Stand in the Gap’s office at 325 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell.