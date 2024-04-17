Harrogate VFD puts out shed blaze Published 3:31 pm Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Recently Harrogate Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a fully engulfed shed on fire on Patterson Rd. Engine 10 and Tanker 10 were assigned to the call. Upon arrival fire crews started to extinguish the flames and prevented it from spreading. There were no injuries reported and it seemed that the building was used for storage. Harrogate VFD was back in service by 7 a.m.