Middlesboro man named a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes Published 3:17 pm Thursday, April 18, 2024

Edward Jones financial advisor David Whitlock of Middlesboro was named among the 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes and SHOOK® Research.

Whitlock has served area investors for the past 8 years.

“I became an Edward Jones financial advisor to help the people in my community feel confident in their financial lives and secure about their future,” Whitlock said. “It’s challenging but fulfilling work, and now to receive this kind of statewide recognition is a highlight in my career. I thank my branch team for their unwavering support and our clients for putting their trust in us.”

Whitlock is one of 266 Edward Jones financial advisors to be named to the 2024 Forbes SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking. To see the full list of Edward Jones financial advisors who ranked among the top in their states, search Forbes Top Wealth Advisors 2024 on edwardjones.com.

David Whitlock is supported by his client support team, which includes Becky Sumpter (Sr. Branch Office Administrator) and Melissa Yeary (Branch Office Administrator)..

Whitlock’s office is located at 1932 Cumberland Avenue at Fountain Square in downtown Middlesboro..

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.9 trillion in client assets under care at the end of December 2023. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 54,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.