LMU president’s office launches service project Published 3:41 pm Friday, April 19, 2024

By Nikki Lockhart

LMU

Under the leadership of Interim President Jason McConnell, DBA, the Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) President’s Office has initiated a quarterly service project that was generously supported by LMU faculty and staff.

“This incredible outpouring of generosity is a testament to the remarkable spirit of community that defines Lincoln Memorial University,” McConnell said. “When we unite behind a common purpose, there is no limit to the positive impact we can achieve.”

The LMU community came together for a food drive benefiting LMU’s students. The response was impressive, with non-perishable food items and essential hygiene product donations collected and taken to Lincoln’s Cupboard on the Harrogate campus. Founded in 2016 by the LMU Women of Service, Lincoln’s Cupboard provides support to LMU students. With satellite pantries established across various LMU learning sites, including the DeBusk Veterinary Teaching Center in Ewing, Virginia, and several locations in Knoxville, Tennessee, Lincoln’s Cupboard extends its impact beyond the Harrogate campus.

Staff and faculty from Grant-Lee Hall, Duke Hall of Citizenship, and the Business-Education building earned recognition as the top contributors to the food drive challenge. McConnell and his team awarded gift certificates worth four extra PTO hours to acknowledge these employees for their efforts.

“I first want to thank Interim President Dr. Jason McConnell for choosing such a worthy cause as Lincoln’s Cupboard for his inaugural service project,” said Judy Hansard, Lincoln’s Cupboard Committee Chair. “The cupboard serves hundreds of students each month and makes a difference in their quality of life. We also want to thank LMU Chairman Pete DeBusk and Dexter Honeycutt for their support in supplying fresh beef to our students. This addition of vital protein serves a great purpose in daily nutrition. Our entire campus community and others have stepped up to support our students, and we can’t say thank you enough to all who have served.”