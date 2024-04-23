LMU golfers honored Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2024

LMU Athletics

The South Atlantic Conference recently announced its men’s golf all-conference and Award winners. Lincoln Memorial’s Brad Robinson was named Coach of the Year while George Durkan was named Golfer of the Year. Durkan was joined on the first team all-conference by teammates Alex James and Max Reynolds. Loic Naas and Ian Taggart also garnered all-conference nods on the second team and Third Team, respectively.

From graduate assistant to head coach, Robinson has had a tremendous impact on the LMU golf programs. In his second season as head coach, he has helped lead the team to a #2 national ranking, including a win over #1 North Georgia at the Tennessee River Rumble. This season has also included six top three finishes as a team, including three team victories.

Durkan earns his honors through a 70.4 adjusted scoring average on the year. The junior is ranked #4 in the southeast region and #22 in the nation. He has posted five Top 10 finishes this year, four of which being within the top five. Three of these top finishes have come within the last four tournaments.

Reynolds earns his own honors through a #3 regional ranking and #19 national ranking. His 71 adjusted scoring average has helped propel him to two Top 10 finishes on the year, including a win at the Cateechee Fall Invitational.

James currently holds a #5 regional ranking and #24 national ranking. His 70.5 adjusted scoring average has helped his own resume of six Top 10 finishes on the year.

Naas has his own top 20 ranking in the region, built by three Top 10 finishes on the year.

Taggart rounds out the Splitters’ all-conference recipients, via a 71.8 adjusted scoring average and a Top 10 individual finish this year.

LMU competed in the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Golf Championship on Sunday, April 21, through Tuesday, April 23, at the Orangeburg Country Club in Orangeburg, S.C.

2024 SAC Men’s Golf All-Conference

First Team

George Durkan, Lincoln Memorial

Sean Finan, Lenoir-Rhyne

Alex James, Lincoln Memorial

Kristoffer Larsson, Limestone

Max Reynolds, Lincoln Memorial

Second Team



Morgan Cain, Tusculum

Colin Dutton, Wingate

Jonathan Hallinger, Coker

Jordan Hyland, Wingate

Loic Naas, Lincoln Memorial

Third Team



Tom Hull, Newberry

Samuel Mace, Lenoir-Rhyne

Killian Ryan, Coker

Ian Taggart, Lincoln Memorial

Caleb Tidd, Coker

Men’s Golfer of the Year

George Durkan, Lincoln Memorial

Men’s Golf Freshman of the Year

Morgan Cain, Tusculum

Men’s Golf Coach of the Year

Brad Robinson, Lincoln Memorial

(Graphic sourced from LMU Athletics website)