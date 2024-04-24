New communication boards in place at playgrounds across Claiborne County Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Staff Report

Playgrounds all around Claiborne County are sporting some new sins to help children and adults who have difficulty with communication.

Claiborne County Schools preschool playgrounds, Clinch-Powell Head Start playgrounds, and the city playgrounds in the county all have new communication boards with symbols that are likely needed at the park. These symbols include “swing”, “bathroom”, “thirsty”, “hurt”, etc.

Email newsletter signup

These boards allow the users to touch the picture to communicate what they want to both their peers and adults. Providing this type of access to communication allows children with disabilities to be included when at recess at school and when attending family events and parties at the parks.