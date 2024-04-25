Lincoln Memorial University, CHI Saint Joseph Health host virtual signing ceremony Published 4:25 pm Thursday, April 25, 2024

Staff Report

Leaders from CHI Saint Joseph Health and Lincoln Memorial University met virtually to finalize an agreement for nursing classes in Lexington, Kentucky, starting in the fall of this year. The meeting was attended by LMU’s Interim President, Jason McConnell, DBA, Tammy Dean, DNP, RN, CNE, dean of the LMU-Caylor School of Nursing (LMU-CSON), and R. Jay Stubblefield, PhD, executive vice president for academic affairs.

Earlier this year, McConnell announced the university’s plan to bring one of its proven nursing programs to Lexington. LMU has received approval from the Kentucky Board of Nursing to have nursing classes on the campus of Saint Joseph Hospital. The university is currently enrolling students in its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, starting in August 2024.

On April 10, Anthony Houston, Ed.D., FACHE, market president of CHI Saint Joseph Health, and McConnell signed an agreement enabling the LMU Caylor School of Nursing to conduct classes at Saint Joseph Hospital.

McConnell shared his excitement regarding the partnership, emphasizing, “We’re truly excited about this relationship and are eager to move forward,” he said. “Being part of this endeavor is truly remarkable and presents significant opportunities for both parties.”

“Lincoln Memorial University is thrilled to partner with Saint Joseph Lexington to bring our BSN program to its campus,” said Dean. “Educating nurses who remain in their community to work is the goal of this endeavor.”

“We’re thrilled to have signed our agreement with Lincoln Memorial University and cannot wait to get the program up and running,” Houston said. “We’re excited about the great work that will come from both of our institutions to bring this program to Lexington and central Kentucky.”

Melissa Bennett, DHA, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE, chief nursing executive for CHI Saint Joseph Health, credited collaboration by nursing leaders at both institutions. “This began many months ago with discussions about how we could work together to ensure we have the right resources to provide care to our patients,” Bennett said. “Their vision of coming together to start this program has been a lot of work and great outcomes, and we are now in a spot where we can offer this program.”

The BSN program prepares candidates to sit for the NCLEX-RN exam to become licensed Registered Nurses (RN). It comprises 122 credit hours, including 62 general education credit hours and 60 nursing credit hours. Once the general education prerequisites are completed, the LMU BSN program can be accelerated in 16 months.