Margie Ann Brooks McMurray, age 82 of Tazewell, TN passed away following a brief illness on April 23, 2024 at Claiborne County Hospital. Born July 4, 1941 in Tazewell, TN, she spent her entire life in Claiborne County and was proud to be one of its citizens.

Margie was the daughter of Woodrow and Ola (Gulley) Brooks. Wherever she went, she always found someone she knew and was great at discovering how they may be related. She would proudly say, “This is a cousin of mine” when introducing people.

Margie was living on a farm with her parents on River Hill when she met Richard McMurray. Their brief courtship led to a long marriage beginning on December 22, 1961. During their marriage they were rarely apart, working side-by-side tirelessly. Many a dewy, foggy morning you could hear the sound of her hoe working in the garden with the hum of a gospel tune.

Margie grew up in the Baptist church and was saved and baptized at an early age. She learned to sing and praise the Lord and continued to do so throughout her life. She led the singing at different churches and was called on by the congregation and the Lord to sing many specials. One of her favorites was, “In the Garden.”

Richard and Margie were founding members of Dogwood Heights Baptist Church in Tazewell and retained their membership until death. For several years they had been faithfully attending Blairs Creek Baptist Church. Margie loved her church family and spoke highly of them, especially her friend, Tracie Chumley.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Earl McMurray; her parents, Woodrow and Ola (Gulley) Brooks; in-laws Howard and Ollie McMurray; her sister and brother-in-law, Harley and Wilma Janeway; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Brooks and Sylvia Brooks; brother-in-law, MacArthur Nole; and sister-in-law Carol McMurray.

Margie is survived by her four children: Sherry McMurray, Abingdon, VA; Richard D. McMurray and wife Linda, Tazewell, TN; Sharon Weiss and husband Doug, Knoxville, TN; and Sheila Reed and husband Steve, Johnson City, TN. Margie also had four grandchildren: Ricky McMurray, Rutledge, TN; Megan McMurray, Tazewell, TN; and Adam and Laura Birchfield, Johnson City, TN. She was blessed to also have four great-grandchildren: Shanna, Hayden, Paisley, and Sawyer. In addition, she leaves behind her brother, Odell Brooks and sister, Helen Whitaker.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Amedisys Home Health nurses of Harrogate.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Riverview Cemetery or Oak Grove Cemetery. For Riverview donations can be sent to Bobby Gilbert and for Oak Grove they can be sent to Ronald Fultz.

Services for Margie McMurray will be a visitation Thursday April 25, 2024 from 6 – 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday April 26, 2024 at 1 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in Riverview Cemetery.

Eulogy: Brian Johnson

Officiating: Travis Chumley

Music: Mitchell Cosby & Family and Pam Baker

Pallbearers: Brian & Joe Whitaker, Justin Estep, Matthew Sandifer, Steve Pendleton, Jamie Brooks, Keith Baker, and Joe Cheek.

Honorary Pallbearers: David Lawson, Eb & Lillis DeBusk, and Member of Blairs Creek Baptist Church.

Coffey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.