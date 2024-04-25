MEDIC Regional Blood Center is ready for warmer temperatures with Soaky Mountain tickets Published 4:28 pm Thursday, April 25, 2024

For the Claiborne Progress

The temperatures are warming up and MEDIC has teamed up with Soaky Mountain to provide donors with one admission ticket for their successful donation at their donation centers and mobile drives. This promotion will run through May 10 or while supplies last.

Additionally, platelet donors receive a $25 e-gift card and are automatically part of the platelet recognition punch card program anytime they donate.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center. MEDIC recruits blood donors in 23 counties.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.