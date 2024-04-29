Claiborne County man charged with stolen fishing rods Published 8:28 pm Monday, April 29, 2024

A Claiborne County man was charged after police said he stole fishing rods and reels worth $5,000 in Kentucky.

Officers with the Middlesboro Police Department responded to a theft involving several fishing rods and reels on April 19, according to the MPD.

MPD said officers investigated the theft and determined Jasper Lovin, of Speedwell, took the rods and reels, valued at $5,000.

MPD officers went to Speedwell and recovered all of the stolen property at a home and arrested Lovin.

Lovin is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky, according to the MPD.