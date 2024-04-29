LMU men’s golf wins SAC tournament Published 8:30 pm Monday, April 29, 2024

LMU Athletics

LMU is the 2024 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Golf Champions.

The team took first in the 13 team field with an 855 (+15) from the three rounds, 10 strokes better than second place Coker. The victory comes the same week of LMU receiving their most recent national rankings of #2 via Scoreboard and #3 per the Bushnell/Golfweek DII Coaches Poll.

Round one’s 295 (+15) had left the team in sixth place. A round two performance of 280 (E) would get the Railsplitters back within one stroke of the lead. LMU would follow with another 280 (E) final round to take the lead and walk off the course with the team victory.

Loic Naas led the team, finishing tied for fourth in the 65 person field. Naas shot rounds of 71-72-70 on the par 70 course for a combined 213 (+3). George Durkan finishes tied for sixth with his own 74-67-73 performance to finish at four-over. Durkan led the field in birdies, recording 13 through his three rounds. Max Reynolds also cracked the top ten, shooting 215 (+5) from his rounds of 76-70-69. Alex James finished tied for 11th, shooting 78-71-68 for a combined total of 219 (+9). James also carded an albatross on the par five, hole 11 in his final round. Jamie Dean rounded out the lineup for the team, finishing tied for 41st at 230 (+20) from rounds of 74-75-81.



The win gives LMU an automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA South Region Tournament.