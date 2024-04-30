Railsplitter baseball claims five-seed in conference tourney Published 11:09 am Tuesday, April 30, 2024

LMU Athletics

After wrapping up the regular season last Tuesday with an out-of-conference opponent in the Erskine Flying Fleet, the Lincoln Memorial baseball team got a much needed weekend off ahead of the South Atlantic Conference tournament. Playing the role of spectator of the weekend, the Railsplitters saw the rest of the conference wrap up its schedule, cementing conference tournament seeds. Lincoln Memorial took the five-seed, and will take on the four-seeded Tusculum Pioneers on Friday, May 3rd in game one of the tournament, which will be held in Salisbury, NC. The Railsplitters finished the regular season with a 30-15 record, marking the first back-to-back 30-win seasons since 17-19. Lincoln Memorial finished with an 18-12 conference record, making a three-way tie for third place with Wingate and Tusculum, who each held different tie breakers over the Railsplitters.

Complete bracket and schedule below:

Friday, May 3 (Salisbury, N.C.)

Game 1: #5 Lincoln Memorial vs #4 Tusculum

Game 2: #8 Lenoir-Rhyne vs #1 Catawba

Friday, May 3 (Hartsville, S.C.)

Game 1: #6 Newberry vs #3 Wingate

Game 2: #7 Carson-Newman vs #2 Coker

Saturday, May 4 (Salisbury, N.C.)

Game 3: Winner Gm 1 vs Winner Gm 2

Game 4: Loser Gm 1 vs Loser Gm 2

Game 5: Loser Gm 3 vs Winner Gm 4

Saturday, May 4 (Hartsville, S.C.)

Game 3: Winner Gm 1 vs Winner Gm 2

Game 4: Loser Gm 1 vs Loser Gm 2

Game 5: Loser Gm 3 vs Winner Gm 4

Sunday, May 5 (Salisbury, N.C.)

Game 6: Winner Gm 5 vs Winner Gm 3, 12:00 p.m.

Game 7: Loser Gm 6 vs Loser Gm 6, 3:00 p.m. (if necessary)

Sunday, May 5 (Hartsville, S.C.)

Game 6: Winner Gm 5 vs Winner Gm 3, 12:00 p.m.

Game 7: Loser Gm 6 vs Loser Gm 6, 3:00 p.m. (if necessary)

Friday, May 10 – Saturday, May 11 (Asheboro, N.C.)

Championship Series