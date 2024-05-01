SMU softball falls in SAC tournament Published 10:43 am Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

LMU Athletics

LMU fell just short in their South Atlantic Conference Tournament bid this weekend. The team lost the opener to Anderson on Friday, before beating Newberry today in their first game and then falling short to Anderson yet again in the second of the day to close out their run.

Friday’s game against Anderson would be a close one the entire way. Both teams would be scoreless through four innings. In the top of the fifth, Sterre den Duijn and Katy Pozzuto would both get aboard. Jordann Reagan would step up later in the inning and hit a double to the wall, crossing both runners to take a 2-0 lead. LMU would hold the lead until the bottom of the seventh, when Anderson would hit three home runs in just four batters to take the walk-off win 4-2.

Email newsletter signup

With win or go home at stake, LMU would face Newberry in the first game on Saturday. Newberry would strike first, homering in the first to take an early lead. Katy Pozzuto would help answer in the bottom of the first frame with a sacrifice fly to score Reese Vivrette. Madison Henry would hit a double later on in the inning to cross den Duijn and Anna Kate Reichter. The Wolves would tie the game back at 3-3 in the second inning, but a monster third inning would allow the Splitters to go back ahead. Pozzuto would open up that scoring with a homer followed by an RBI single from Graciel Palmer and a wild pitch to score Reagan. The lead would be closed back to one run but Vivrette would knock in another via her fifth inning base hit to round out the victory at 7-5.

Lincoln Memorial would find themselves matched back up with Anderson for the second contest. Anderson would take an early lead but Madison Henry’s bases loaded contact in the bottom of the first would even up the score after one inning of play.Two more runs from Anderson would put the team down going into the bottom of the fifth. It would be Henry again to knock another run in to close the gap. LMU couldn’t get anything else going offensively, however, and Anderson would ultimately take the game by a score of 6-2.

The team ends with a 27-26 record, going 12-15 against SAC opponents.