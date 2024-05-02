Optometrist Haley Bolden joins Dr. Malone’s practice in Tazewell Published 4:31 pm Thursday, May 2, 2024

George Steven Malone O.D. is pleased to announce that Haley Bolden, O.D. has joined his practice as of April 1, 2024.

Dr. Malone opened his office in Tazewell in October 1980, serving the Tri-State area for 43 years. He is a graduate of East Tennessee State University and Southern College of Optometry.

He has been a leader in optometry since his practice began, moving through the chairs of the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians to become president of the association from 2008 to 2009 . He served as a member and Chairman of the Tennessee State Board of Optometry for over 10 years . As President of the association and board member he traveled extensively across the country to promote and improve the practice of optometry in Tennessee.

He and his colleagues were instrumental in the passage of the Tennessee Scope of Practice act signed into law by the state legislature in 1991 which gave optometrists the opportunity to use their expertise to better serve communities across the state. This legislation continues to enhance the scope of optometry practice in Tennessee.

Dr Malone recently received the American Optometric Association Lifetime Achievement Award for his service to the profession. He is a fellow of the Tennessee Academy of Optometric Physicians.

Dr. Bolden is the daughter of Scott and Pam Bolden of Tazewell. Dr. Bolden graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in 2018, and then went on to receive her Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee in 2022.

During her optometric training, she completed clinical rotations at a private practice in Caldwell, Idaho, the VA Medical Center in Salem, Virginia, and The Eye Center in Memphis, Tennessee. She was involved in the American Optometric Student Association, Fellowship of Christian Optometrists, Contact Lens Society, and served as her class secretary during her time as a student.

Additionally, she served as the Remote Area Medical Coordinator for Southern College of Optometry, providing underserved patients throughout the state of Tennessee with free, comprehensive eye care. Dr Bolden has continued to volunteer with Remote Area Medical since graduating, including a clinic in Sneedville, Tennessee in 2023.

She was one of 13 people in her class selected to be a member of Gold Key, an international optometric honor society that recognizes upperclassmen who demonstrate outstanding professional and ethical attitude through leadership and service to their class, college, and profession.

Prior to joining Dr Malone’s office, she practiced at a multi-location private practice in Knoxville. She has received extensive training with patients in primary care, contact lenses, preoperative and postoperative care for cataract and refractive surgeries, and ocular disease management including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration, keratoconus, dry eye, and ocular injuries and infections.

Dr Bolden’s passions lie in comprehensive eye care and treating ocular disease. Her favorite part of optometry is the time spent talking with patients to learn more about them and educating them on options to better meet their needs. As a Tazewell native, she is excited to be back home and be involved in her community.

Drs. Malone and Bolden are welcoming new patients. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm with lunch from 12 to 1. The office number is 423-626-7249. They look forward to caring for you.