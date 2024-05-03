Powell Valley Electric workers rescue cat in Cave Springs Published 2:38 pm Friday, May 3, 2024

Powell Valley Electric workers Sam Shipley and Fuson Parker safely retrieved a pet cat that was stuck up a tree in the Cave Springs community on Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Grimm said his ex-wife Christine’s cats were chased by dogs over two weeks ago. One was never seen again and another, Mick, climbed about 60 feet straight up a tall tree near her home on Laura Lane. With no branches to climb down with, Mick had stayed in the tree. Grimm asked the fire department if they could help get the cat down but it was up too high and there wasn’t a good angle for their ladders to reach him.

Christine reached out to Powell Valley Electric and Fuson and Sam came with their bucket truck. It took about an hour and a half to get Mick to come far enough down the tree for Shipley to snatch him by the neck. Mich was latched inside a bag with food and lowered down from the tree to safety.

The Grimms were very appreciative of Parker and Shipley’s efforts to save the cat. Both Powell Valley employees said they had never used a bucket truck to get a cat out of tree before.