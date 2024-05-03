Tennessee to require social media companies to get parental consent for minors
Published 2:34 pm Friday, May 3, 2024
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
By Jon Styff
The Center Square
Social media companies in Tennessee will need to verify parental consent before allowing minors to create accounts in the state starting Jan. 1.
Email newsletter signup
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill, which along with age verification and parental consent, requires social media companies to allow parents access to monitor the account with privacy settings, daily time restrictions and creating breaks where the minor cannot use the social media.
“Parents know best and we must empower them with tools to protect their kids online,” Lee said in a statement.
House Bill 1891 does not apply to peer-to-peer payment platforms, cloud storage or technical support apps.