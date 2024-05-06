2024 Powell River Regatta a huge success
Published 4:22 pm Monday, May 6, 2024
|
A capacity field of 120 boats took part in the 2024 Powell River Kayak & Canoe Regatta in Claiborne County on Saturday, April 27. Racers competed in seven categories as they took on the 12-mile course from the Well Being Retreat Center in Tazewell to Riverside (Kayak) Rentals in Harrogate.
First prize in each category was $150 with second place getting $50. There was also a recreational category for kayakers who wanted to enjoy the course without competing.
Net proceeds from the Regatta go exclusively to the Powell River Blueway project, an effort to improve and maintain public access onto the 114 miles of the Powell River for paddling and fishing in the beautiful Cumberland Mountains of northeast Tennessee.Past Regattas have raised the funds to build and maintain nine additional public access points on the river.
Saturday’s best time was turned in by Joseph Crnkovich in the Racing Kayak division. He completed the 12-mile course in 1:33:00. Scott Hasert won the Men’s Age 35-54 division with a time of 1:44.00, Jeff Schnelle won the Men’s 55-plus division with a time of 1:49.00 Nancy Brunton won the Women’s 55-plus division with a time of 1:59:00 and Kayla Raymes won the Women’s Age 32-54 division with a time of 2:06:00. The team of Hannah Rubin & Sam Whisman won the Open Double Kayak or Canoe division with a time of 1:52.00 and Jereme Dees took first in the SUP (Paddleboard) division with a. Time of 2:26:00.
See the complete results below:
Powell River Kayak & Canoe Regatta
Final Results
April 27, 2024
Double Kayak or Canoe — Open
1. Hannah Rubin & Sam Whisman (1:52:00)
2. Keith Havens & Zane Hansen (1:56:55)
3. Steve Ligon & Dixie Bamford (2:13:18)
4. Sara & Matt Painter (2:31:47)
5. Victor Sanchez & Megan Phipps (2:57:14)
6. Jeremy Diaz & Emily Diaz (2:54:06)
Men’s Kayak — 35-54
1. Scott Hasert (1:44:00)
2. Juraj Vallo Vallo (1:55:07)
3. Leon Christion Jr (1:55:24)
4. Steven Shook (2:17:45)
5. Jess Hatmaker (6:02:51)
Men’s Kayak — 55 plus
1. Jeff Schnelle (1:49:00)
2. Ted Burnell (1:49:54)
3. Randy Ray (1:51:28)
4. Joe Stibler (1:51:40)
5. Jim Brunton (1:51:52)
6. Phil Pickett (2:04:26)
7. Kevin Russell (2:05:05)
8. Bob Griffith (2:10:06)
9. Doug Johnstone (2:11:31)
10. James Maynard (2:19:13)
11. Tom Costello (2:53:50)
13. Steve Shook (3:52:06)
14. Henri Kieffer (3:53:02)
15. Randy Gibson (4:27:49)
17. Jon Dempsey (4:29.33)
18. Alan Chase (4:29:34)
19. David Bryan (4:29:42)
Women’s Kayak — 32-54
1. Kayla Raymes (2:06:00)
2. Sarah Counce (2:23:56)
3. Amanda Perryman (2:49:54)
4. Suzanne Ince (2:54:32)
5. Jacqui Payne (3:15:32)
6. Amanda Barrett (3:15:34)
7. Carrie Payne (3:15:34)
11. Christie Hatmaker (6:23:35)
Women’s Kayak— 55 plus
1. Nancy Brunton (1:59:00)
2. Anita Rees (2:03:21)
3. Therese Shook (2:37:50)
4. Elaine Cass (3:06:18)
5. Tracey O Loftis (3:30:20)
Racing Kayak — Open
1. Joseph Crnkovich (1:33:00)
2. Tom Popp (1:57:24)
3. Jennifer Spezia (3:33:00)
4. Lisa McMichael (3:33:00)
SUP Open
1. Jereme Dees (2:26:00)
2. Tyler Wilson (3:00:53)
3. Andrew Boswell (3:03:44)
4. Jason Stephens (4:44:23)
Recreational Category – Finishers
Andrew Schoenemann
Angela Douglas
Anthony Chamberlain
April Creager
Bekki Vaden
Benii Jones
Bridget Saylor
Cathy Bennett
Chris Vann
Kara Kruse
Kara Wilson
Karen O’Hara
Kelly Przybysz
Kim Moore
Kooper Beverly
Krissy Keel-Blackman
Landon Saylor
Larry Sitkaukaus
Christian Merrill
Christine Stephens
Christopher Derolph
Cindy McLaughlin
Dan Bickford
David Bossard
Deanna Bossard
Deborah Stroud
Diette Crockett
Edwin Schulz
Elizabeth A Mabey
Esther Wallace
Heidi Bryant
Ivon McCarty
Jason McClain
Jennifer Gamble
Joan Galbraith
John McCarty
John Stephens
Joy Einspahr
Laura Cross
Lynnsey Saylor
Mark Crockett
Matthew Davis
Matthew Schoenemann
Michael Scarbrough
Michele Thornton
Misty Bales
Natalie Landry
Peter Thornton
Rachel Butler
Richard Redano
Shannon Davis
Shawn Van Kirk
Stacy Worthington
Tammy Womack
Tanya Turner
Terri Velliquette
Tom Favale
Whitney Warner