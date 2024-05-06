2024 Powell River Regatta a huge success Published 4:22 pm Monday, May 6, 2024

A capacity field of 120 boats took part in the 2024 Powell River Kayak & Canoe Regatta in Claiborne County on Saturday, April 27. Racers competed in seven categories as they took on the 12-mile course from the Well Being Retreat Center in Tazewell to Riverside (Kayak) Rentals in Harrogate.

First prize in each category was $150 with second place getting $50. There was also a recreational category for kayakers who wanted to enjoy the course without competing.

Net proceeds from the Regatta go exclusively to the Powell River Blueway project, an effort to improve and maintain public access onto the 114 miles of the Powell River for paddling and fishing in the beautiful Cumberland Mountains of northeast Tennessee.Past Regattas have raised the funds to build and maintain nine additional public access points on the river.

Saturday’s best time was turned in by Joseph Crnkovich in the Racing Kayak division. He completed the 12-mile course in 1:33:00. Scott Hasert won the Men’s Age 35-54 division with a time of 1:44.00, Jeff Schnelle won the Men’s 55-plus division with a time of 1:49.00 Nancy Brunton won the Women’s 55-plus division with a time of 1:59:00 and Kayla Raymes won the Women’s Age 32-54 division with a time of 2:06:00. The team of Hannah Rubin & Sam Whisman won the Open Double Kayak or Canoe division with a time of 1:52.00 and Jereme Dees took first in the SUP (Paddleboard) division with a. Time of 2:26:00.

See the complete results below:

Powell River Kayak & Canoe Regatta

Final Results

April 27, 2024

Double Kayak or Canoe — Open

1. Hannah Rubin & Sam Whisman (1:52:00)

2. Keith Havens & Zane Hansen (1:56:55)

3. Steve Ligon & Dixie Bamford (2:13:18)

4. Sara & Matt Painter (2:31:47)

5. Victor Sanchez & Megan Phipps (2:57:14)

6. Jeremy Diaz & Emily Diaz (2:54:06)

Men’s Kayak — 35-54

1. Scott Hasert (1:44:00)

2. Juraj Vallo Vallo (1:55:07)

3. Leon Christion Jr (1:55:24)

4. Steven Shook (2:17:45)

5. Jess Hatmaker (6:02:51)

Men’s Kayak — 55 plus

1. Jeff Schnelle (1:49:00)

2. Ted Burnell (1:49:54)

3. Randy Ray (1:51:28)

4. Joe Stibler (1:51:40)

5. Jim Brunton (1:51:52)

6. Phil Pickett (2:04:26)

7. Kevin Russell (2:05:05)

8. Bob Griffith (2:10:06)

9. Doug Johnstone (2:11:31)

10. James Maynard (2:19:13)

11. Tom Costello (2:53:50)

13. Steve Shook (3:52:06)

14. Henri Kieffer (3:53:02)

15. Randy Gibson (4:27:49)

17. Jon Dempsey (4:29.33)

18. Alan Chase (4:29:34)

19. David Bryan (4:29:42)

Women’s Kayak — 32-54

1. Kayla Raymes (2:06:00)

2. Sarah Counce (2:23:56)

3. Amanda Perryman (2:49:54)

4. Suzanne Ince (2:54:32)

5. Jacqui Payne (3:15:32)

6. Amanda Barrett (3:15:34)

7. Carrie Payne (3:15:34)

11. Christie Hatmaker (6:23:35)

Women’s Kayak— 55 plus

1. Nancy Brunton (1:59:00)

2. Anita Rees (2:03:21)

3. Therese Shook (2:37:50)

4. Elaine Cass (3:06:18)

5. Tracey O Loftis (3:30:20)

Racing Kayak — Open

1. Joseph Crnkovich (1:33:00)

2. Tom Popp (1:57:24)

3. Jennifer Spezia (3:33:00)

4. Lisa McMichael (3:33:00)

SUP Open

1. Jereme Dees (2:26:00)

2. Tyler Wilson (3:00:53)

3. Andrew Boswell (3:03:44)

4. Jason Stephens (4:44:23)

Recreational Category – Finishers

Andrew Schoenemann

Angela Douglas

Anthony Chamberlain

April Creager

Bekki Vaden

Benii Jones

Bridget Saylor

Cathy Bennett

Chris Vann

Kara Kruse

Kara Wilson

Karen O’Hara

Kelly Przybysz

Kim Moore

Kooper Beverly

Krissy Keel-Blackman

Landon Saylor

Larry Sitkaukaus

Christian Merrill

Christine Stephens

Christopher Derolph

Cindy McLaughlin

Dan Bickford

David Bossard

Deanna Bossard

Deborah Stroud

Diette Crockett

Edwin Schulz

Elizabeth A Mabey

Esther Wallace

Heidi Bryant

Ivon McCarty

Jason McClain

Jennifer Gamble

Joan Galbraith

John McCarty

John Stephens

Joy Einspahr

Laura Cross

Lynnsey Saylor

Mark Crockett

Matthew Davis

Matthew Schoenemann

Michael Scarbrough

Michele Thornton

Misty Bales

Natalie Landry

Peter Thornton

Rachel Butler

Richard Redano

Shannon Davis

Shawn Van Kirk

Stacy Worthington

Tammy Womack

Tanya Turner

Terri Velliquette

Tom Favale

Whitney Warner