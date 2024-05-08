Taylor receives Survivor’s Advocate Award Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

8th Judicial District Domestic Violence Prosecutor Janette Taylor was recognized on May 1 for her role in helping victims in domestic violence prosecutions by being awarded the Survivor’s Advocate Award at the annual Tennessee Family Justice Conference.

This award is presented to an individual who is dedicated to improving the survivor experience in their community while acting as a champion for survivors within the judicial system.

Assistant District Attorney General Taylor has not only repeatedly proven to be a skillful advocate in Court but has also served as a voice for the needs and concerns of survivors of domestic violence through prosecution, connecting survivors to services that extend beyond the courtroom, and traveling throughout the 8th Judicial District providing training to law enforcement on how to best assist and protect victims in our community. General Taylor’s balance of compassion and zealous advocacy have made her an amazing asset to the district and a deserving recipient of this award.

Email newsletter signup

District Attorney General Jared Effler said: “We are blessed to have General Taylor as a domestic violence prosecutor in the 8th Judicial District. Her work has improved the effectiveness and efficiency of domestic violence prosecutions across our five counties. Janette is extremely deserving of this recognition and I am honored to serve alongside her!”