Lawsuits allowed for damages due to Tennessee road blockages starting July 1 Published 4:41 pm Thursday, May 9, 2024

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

Those who illegally block a roadway in Tennessee can now be sued for any damages they cause.

The wide array of damages can include anything from a FedEx truck being stopped on a bridge and missing a delivery due to a protest or someone suffering a flat tire or vehicle damage due to a road blockage.

Now a lawsuit can be filed for damages if a “person or company suffers a loss because a “defendant intentionally obstructed a highway, street, or other place used for the passage of vehicles or conveyances.”

The bill will go into effect July 1 after Gov. Bill Lee signed it into law Thursday.

