One dead after tree falls on car in Lone Mountain Published 4:43 pm Thursday, May 9, 2024

One person has died in the Lone Mountain area of Claiborne County after a tree fell on a car during a severe storm Wednesday morning.

Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks has confirmed that 22-year-old Bryce Edward Hentnick died in the incident. Another individual was injured. The accident when a tree fell on a car at Lone Mountain Road and Jennings Road in Tazewell.

County Mayor Joe Brooks also shared on social media that there were numerous trees being reported down over several county roads and advised citizens to “please use caution when driving and avoid standing water.”

He said the highway department is working to clear several trees that were downed due to straight line winds in the Speedwell area on Highway 63.

Lone Mountain Marina & Campground posted that the campground and The Shipyard Bar and Grill are closed until further notice due to damage from what appeared to be a tornado.

“There is a lot of property damage. Our staff, residents and guests were not injured. We ask that you pray for our community as some we’re not so fortunate,” their post read.