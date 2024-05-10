Gov. Lee signs $1.6B franchise tax refund, $400K repeal into law Published 2:46 pm Friday, May 10, 2024

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

The property portion of Tennessee’s franchise tax has been repealed and businesses will be eligible for a rebate of up to three years of those taxes.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law Friday. The rebate could cost the state up to $1.6 billion.

The tax will not be based on the taxpayer’s net worth and a refund can be requested by Nov. 30 for tax years ending on or after March 31, 2020.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue sent out notice of the bill’s impact last week.

The Department of Economic and Community Development will post the names of businesses receiving a rebate for a 30-day period.