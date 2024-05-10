Railsplitter baseball begin championship series play this weekend Published 2:51 pm Friday, May 10, 2024

By John Dunn

LMU

Following three straight victories, the Lincoln Memorial baseball team punched its ticket to the South Atlantic Conference Tournament Championship against Wingate, beginning Friday in Asheboro, NC. The Railsplitters defeated Tusculum in an offensive explosion, 16-13, before ripping through top-seeded Catawba in back-to-back games 7-0 and 8-3. Lincoln Memorial ejected 12 homers across three games en route to the championship series. Pitcher Eli Edds and right fielder Carson Boles were named Regional Pitcher/Player of the Week following superb performances in each of their respective games. Boles couldn’t miss the baseball, hitting for an astonishing .600 across three games, hitting a home run in each game, and driving in eight runs through the triad of games. Edds was an unstoppable force in game two of the tournament, pitching a complete game shutout against the top-seeded Indians, allowing only four hits and zero runs while striking out nine batters; one from tying his career-high.

Lincoln Memorial now fixes its sights on the Wingate Bulldogs, and a conference championship, in its second consecutive appearance in the SAC Tournament Championship series. The Railsplitters took 2-of-3 games this season against Wingate at home, defeating the Bulldogs 12-2 and 10-4 before falling 11-5 in the final game of the regular season series.

Game one is slated for Friday with first pitch set for 4:00 PM in Asheboro, NC. Games two and three will follow on Saturday, with game two beginning at 12:00 PM and game three to follow thirty minutes after the conclusion of game two if needed.