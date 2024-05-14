Lauren Martin finishes season at NCAA South Regional Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2024

LMU Athletics

Lauren Martin finished her last round at the NCAA DII South Regional today, May 8. Martin finished tied for 20th among a tough tournament field, shooting rounds of 74-72-76 to finish six-over on the tournament. Anderson walks away with the regional team victory, joined by Lynn, Flagler, Lee, and Nova Southeastern as the qualifying teams to the finals. Two individuals advance via golfers from Tampa and Lander.

Martin has posted an impressive career at Lincoln Memorial. Her senior season has consisted of her best scoring average yet (73.9) including her lowest collegiate round of 68 (-4) at the Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate. In her time at LMU she has posted 26 Top 25 finishes, highlighted by nine Top 10s this season alone. Further awards decorating Martin’s career include SAC All-Conference honors as First Team (2023-24), Third Team (2022-23) and All Tournament (2021-22). Multiple academic honors can also be associated with Martin’s time at LMU, her most recent accomplishment being her Bachelor of Arts in English degree, received this past weekend.

Martin and the rest of the team finished a strong season, maintaining a Top 35 national ranking throughout.