Midway Elementary hosts Safety Day Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Midway Elementary hosted its annual safety day on April 29. Students learned about various safety topics from professionals in the school and from the community. It was a great learning experience for the students. Second grade teacher, Mrs. Tina Watson, organizes this event each year. The school would like to thank the following for participating: Campbell County Honor Guard, Claiborne Medical Center, Claiborne County Ambulance Service, Powell Valley Electric, South Claiborne Fire Department and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department. (Photos submitted)