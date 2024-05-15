Joann Mabe, 83 Published 11:29 am Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Joann Mabe, age 83, was born March 19, 1941 and passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 28, 2024.

She was a member of Highland Baptist Church.

Email newsletter signup

Joann was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Lewis Mabe; mother Lucy Cody; father James Soloman Cody; sisters Dorothy Carroll, Nadine Meyers, and Ethel Mabe; brothers Hubert, James, and Johnny Cody; son-in-law Tony Carter; granddaughter Rebekah Cody.

She is survived by her daughter Frances Carter, Karen McGeorge, and Marie (Zach Buttery) Tolliver. Sons Junior (Kimberly) Mabe, and David (Becky) Cody. Grandchildren Jake (Deanna) Carter, Amber (Casey) Sollars, Todd (Amanda) Tolliver, Heather (Seth) Spradling, Jeremy Rouse, Jessica (Jordan) Maples, McKinnley Partin, Trinity, Olivia, Kaitlyn, and Johnny Mabe, Thomas Cody, and Jayden McGeorge. Great grandchildren Vallen, Lex, and Willow Sollars, Waylon and Kylie Maples, Brylon and Maybrie Spradling, Kallie Tolliver, and Kennedy Howerton. Sisters Lynda Cody, Mary Smith, and Susie Lester. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday April 30, 2024 from 6 until 9 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday May 1, 2024 at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Margraves Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Brian Liford and Rev. Mitchell Fergerson

Singers: Darlene Collins and Naomi Fuson

Pallbearers: Jake Carter, Todd Tolliver, Jordan Maples, Jeremy Rouse, Casey Sollars, and Mike Mabe