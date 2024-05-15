Rachel M. Yeary, 87 Published 11:37 am Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rachel M. Yeary, age 87, of Tazewell, TN left this world on Friday, May 3, 2024 in Lebanon, TN with her daughter and her granddaughter by her side. She was born on July 30, 1936 in Brownies Creek, KY to Dewey and Elsie Miracle.

She was known for her cooking, sewing, and her love for making crafts. She devoted her life to her children Ernie Ray Whitaker and Charlotte Whitaker Howard.

Rachel is preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Elsie Miracle. Brothers Birchel Miracle, Arlis Miracle and Junior Miracle. Sister Cathrine O’Dell. Son Ernie Ray Whitaker. Nephew Christopher Collingsworth. Great niece Brianna Marshall.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte; granddaughter, Paige (Brandon); bonus granddaughter, Joni (Titus); great grandchildren, Hayden, Roman, and Elliana, Jones; sister, Rosie (Tip); niece, Luawanna Cosby; and many other friends and relatives.

In honor of her wishes, graveside services and burial will be held May 6th at 1 PM in Irish Memorial Gardens.

Officiating: Terry Barr

Singer: Rosie Collingsworth

Music: Linda Cupp and Terry Keck

Pallbearers: Johnathan Miracle, Rick Johnson, Terry Barr, Ryan Collingsworth, Terry Cupp, and Randy Tennyson

Honorary Pallbearers: Hayden Vastola and Roman Vastola

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.