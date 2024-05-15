Walters State Plans Camps for Morristown, Claiborne County campus Published 3:35 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Rising sixth through eighth graders can learn first aid and CPR, operate a HAM radio or build and program underwater robots through Walters State Community College Youth Camps.

Through the generosity of the nonprofit organizations including the Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs Foundation and the Niswonger Foundation STEM L.D., scholarships are available for underwater robotics campus on a first-come, first-serve basis. To apply for a scholarship, contact Nicole Cardwell-Hampton at Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu or at 423-585-6756.

Mini Medic Camp: Learn first aid, CPR, blood typing and more. Students bring lunch with snacks and drinks provided. This camp is free, but seats are limited.

HAMtastic Radio Technology Camp: Explore the science behind cell phone, broadcast radio and television, radar and more Each student will have the opportunity to talk on a HAM radio with other radio operators around the world. The cost is $99.

Underwater Robotics Level 1: Build a robot and program it to obey your commands underwater. Teams of campers design, build and test a SeaMATE angelfish remote-operated vehicle underwater. Learn how robots are deployed in the workforce. The cost is $229 with scholarships available to fund the entire amount. Lunch will be provided.

Underwater Robotics Level 2: This advanced class is for students who have completed Level 1. During this camp, students learn about the many systems that make a remote operated vehicle or robot work, including the frame, power, controls and buoyancy. This 8-day camp will give students the chance to combine all systems into their robot. This camp also includes field trips to various manufacturing companies and guest speakers. Lunch will be provided.

Claiborne County Campus

Mini Medic Camp – Wednesday, May 29

Underwater Robotics Level 1 – May 28-May 30

Ham Radio Camp – Tuesday, May 28-May 30

Morristown Campus

Underwater Robotics Level 1 – June 10-13

Underwater Robotics Level 2 – June 3-13

Ham Radio Camp – Monday, June 3,

Sevier County Campus

Underwater Robotics Level 1, June 24-June 27

Underwater Robotics Level 2, June 17-June 27 (No class on June 19)

Ham Radio Camp – June 17-June 20

Mini Medic Camp – June 18

Newport Center

Underwater Robotics – July 8

Ham Radio Camp – July 8-11

Niswonger Campus

Underwater Robotics Level 1, July 22-25

Underwater Robotics Level 2, July 15-25

Ham Radio Camp, July 15-18

Mini Medic Camp, July 17