CHS holds prom at Hidden Springs Farm Published 4:25 pm Thursday, May 16, 2024

Claiborne High School held its junior and senior prom recently at Hidden Springs Farm near LaFollette. The kids enjoyed dancing along with music provided by a live DJ, catered refreshments and photo opportunities inside and outside the barn. Austin Murrell and Genesis Bailey were crowned as the Prom King & Queen.