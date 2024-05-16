Mr. Kyle Payne, 1937 – 2024 Published 10:24 am Thursday, May 16, 2024

Mr. Kyle Payne age 86 of Johnson City, Tennessee, formerly of Tazewell, Tennessee, was born October 10, 1937 and passed away May 13, 2024 at the Johnson City Medical Center, after a brief illness. Kyle was preceded in death by his parents, Tip and Lorene Payne, sister Thelma Ogan and brother, Carl Payne. Survivors: loving and devoted wife of 23 years, Brenda Payne. Children: daughter, Viola Hopkins and husband, Dean, of Lebanon, Ohio; son, John Payne and wife, Carolyn of Fox Island,Washington and daughter, Kylee Payne of New Tazewell. Brother, Kenneth Payne and wife Francis of Tazewell. Stepchildren: Marlene (Landon) Jones, Wesley Estep and Kelley Estep. Grandchildren: Michael and Ryan Hopkins, Hunter and Sawyer Payne. 10 step great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Kyle retired in 1975 from the US Army after serving over 20 years as an Infantry First Sergeant. He was a highly decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War where he served 2 tours.

Kyle continued his public service when he joined the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in 1975.

Kyle held several roles and worked for other agencies in the area including the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the LaFollette Police Department. Kyle joined the Tazewell Police Department in 1996 as a patrolman and was then promoted to Chief of Police where he served until his retirement in 2003. Kyle then devoted his time and energy to various roles in the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 11:30 am to 12:30pm at the Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1:00pm at the Cave Springs Cemetery with Reverend Travis Constable officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Tri-County Honor Guard.

Pallbearers: Dean Hopkins, Landon Jones, Wesley Estep, Scott Leonard, Travis Constable and Walt Adams.

Honorary pallbearers: Wayne Lee, Onnie Massey, Eddie Shoffner, Hollis Bush, David Ray, Johnny Johnson, Ben Evans, Jeremy Meyers and Elmer Goins.

Very special thanks to our Johnson City VFW Post 2108 Family for all their support during this difficult time.

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Payne Family.