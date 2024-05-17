Middlesboro Hobby Lobby now open

Published 4:00 pm Friday, May 17, 2024

By Jay Compton

(Photo by Jay Compton)
The new Hobby Lobby store in Middlesboro opened on Friday, May 10. The Middlesboro store is Hobby Lobby’s 21st location in Kentucky.

Jordan Hipsher is the store manager of the 50,000 square-foot retail facility located at 905 N. 12th Street in Middlesboro at the former JC Penney location at the Middlesboro Mall.

Hobby Lobby has more than 1,000 stores across the nation. Each store offers over 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

