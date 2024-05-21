Carson Boles named Regional Player of the Year Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

LMU Athletics

After capturing conference Player of the Year honors, Lincoln Memorial outfielder Carson Boles has been named First Team All-Region and Regional Player of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Third baseman Kasten Harvey was also named First Team All-Conference earlier in May and has also been named First Team All-Region. The tandem topped the nation in various hitting categories. Harvey led the nation in doubles with Boles finishing third. Boles was also third in the country in batting average.

Complete All-Region team below:

Email newsletter signup

2024 NCBWA All-Southeast Region Teams & Major Awards

First Team

C – Jack Enrico, Young Harris

1B – David Lewis, North Greenville

2B – Cam Harris, Wingate

3B – Kasten Harvey, Lincoln Memorial

SS – Ethan Wilder, Lander

OF – Carson Boles, Lincoln Memorial

OF – Kody O’Connor, UNC Pembroke

OF – Sean Barnett, Wingate

OF – Donovan Ford, Newberry

DH – Joey Rezek, UNC Pembroke

UT – Gabriel Wuerth, Georgia College

SP – Zach Murray, Young Harris

SP – Rijnaldo Euson, Georgia Southwestern

SP – Reece Fields, North Greenville

SP – Payne Stolsworth, Catawba

RP – Dylan Beck, Young Harris

RP – Nate Roof, North Greenville

Second Team

C – Kalvin Alexander, Georgia Southwestern

1B – Brett Adams, Wingate

2B – Josean Sánchez, Erskine

3B – Matthew Mebane, Georgia College

SS – Levi Perrell, Catawba

OF – Michael Dolberry II, UNC Pembroke

OF – Derek Wylie, Columbus State

OF – Brandon Bellflower, Georgia College

OF – Vito Patierno, Mount Olive

DH – Connor Droze, Lander

UT – Connor Tucker, Belmont Abbey

SP – Erik Johnson, Mount Olive

SP – John Luke Glanton, Georgia College

SP – Jonathan Jacobs, UNC Pembroke

SP – Nick McCollum, Georgia Southwestern

RP – Hunter Harritan, Carson-Newman

RP – Leo Giannoni, Columbus State

Player of the Year | Carson Boles, Lincoln Memorial

Pitcher of the Year | Zach Murray, Young Harris

Coach of the Year | Jim Gantt, Catawba