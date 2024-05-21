Carson Boles named Regional Player of the Year
Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2024
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
LMU Athletics
After capturing conference Player of the Year honors, Lincoln Memorial outfielder Carson Boles has been named First Team All-Region and Regional Player of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Third baseman Kasten Harvey was also named First Team All-Conference earlier in May and has also been named First Team All-Region. The tandem topped the nation in various hitting categories. Harvey led the nation in doubles with Boles finishing third. Boles was also third in the country in batting average.
Complete All-Region team below:
Email newsletter signup
2024 NCBWA All-Southeast Region Teams & Major Awards
First Team
C – Jack Enrico, Young Harris
1B – David Lewis, North Greenville
2B – Cam Harris, Wingate
3B – Kasten Harvey, Lincoln Memorial
SS – Ethan Wilder, Lander
OF – Carson Boles, Lincoln Memorial
OF – Kody O’Connor, UNC Pembroke
OF – Sean Barnett, Wingate
OF – Donovan Ford, Newberry
DH – Joey Rezek, UNC Pembroke
UT – Gabriel Wuerth, Georgia College
SP – Zach Murray, Young Harris
SP – Rijnaldo Euson, Georgia Southwestern
SP – Reece Fields, North Greenville
SP – Payne Stolsworth, Catawba
RP – Dylan Beck, Young Harris
RP – Nate Roof, North Greenville
Second Team
C – Kalvin Alexander, Georgia Southwestern
1B – Brett Adams, Wingate
2B – Josean Sánchez, Erskine
3B – Matthew Mebane, Georgia College
SS – Levi Perrell, Catawba
OF – Michael Dolberry II, UNC Pembroke
OF – Derek Wylie, Columbus State
OF – Brandon Bellflower, Georgia College
OF – Vito Patierno, Mount Olive
DH – Connor Droze, Lander
UT – Connor Tucker, Belmont Abbey
SP – Erik Johnson, Mount Olive
SP – John Luke Glanton, Georgia College
SP – Jonathan Jacobs, UNC Pembroke
SP – Nick McCollum, Georgia Southwestern
RP – Hunter Harritan, Carson-Newman
RP – Leo Giannoni, Columbus State
Player of the Year | Carson Boles, Lincoln Memorial
Pitcher of the Year | Zach Murray, Young Harris
Coach of the Year | Jim Gantt, Catawba