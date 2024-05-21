H.Y. Livesay Middle School receives grant from Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2024

H.Y. Livesay Middle School in Harrogate is one of 200 schools from 40 states across the country to receive a $5,000 grant through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.

This year, the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries awarded $1 million in library grants. Many of the libraries will use the funds to update and diversify their collections.

“When a child opens a book, they open up a world of possibilities. I’m grateful this year’s Laura Bush Foundation grants give librarians the opportunity to update their collections, and they give students the chance to find a new genre or subject that interests them,” Mrs. Laura Bush said.

At the annual Laura Bush Book Club event, which is part of Engage at the Bush Center series presented by NexPoint, and supported by H-E-B, Mrs. Bush revealed her 2024 summer reading list, which includes recommendations for young readers through middle schoolers. The list contains classics like “The Little Engine That Could” as well as new releases like “Love Comes First,” written by Jenna Bush Hagar and Barbara Pierce Bush.

“Instilling a love of reading is one of the greatest gifts we can give our children,” Mrs. Bush said. “This year’s reading list celebrates the best of summer – endless days, time with family, and watching the Olympics. I encourage all parents and caregivers to get outside in the fresh summer air, and enjoy these classic stories together.”

Grant applications for the 2024-2025 school year will open in late 2024. Visit bushcenter.org/laurabushfoundation to learn more. The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries supports school libraries with the greatest needs with the goal of encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning.

Since its inception in 2002, it has awarded $22 million to over 3,800 schools across the country. The George W. Bush Institute’s Education and Opportunity work, which houses the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries, is generously supported by The Allstate Foundation. The Laura Bush Foundation is managed as a restricted fund at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. More information can be found at bushcenter.org/laurabushfoundation and www.bushcenter.org.