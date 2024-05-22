Shaun Patrick Tighe, 62 Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Shaun Patrick Tighe, age 62, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born September 13, 1961 and passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Shaun was preceded in death by his niece Brianna Tighe of Skyesville, MD. Grandmother and grandfather Edna and Ben Cinniamon of Tazewell, TN. Aunts and uncles Frank and Jane Cinniamon, Helen and Dan Phillips of Bean Station, TN. Mother Imogene Tighe of Tazewell, TN. Grandparents Noah and Elizabeth Baker of Frostburg, MD.

Email newsletter signup

He is survived by brothers Robert (Sue) and Sean (Lisa) Tighe of Westminster, MD. Uncles and aunts Ken (Nellie) Ciniamon, Eddie (Cathy) Cinniamon, Audrey (Parlon) Widner, Bennie (Ray) Carter, Mildred (Wayland) Ramsey, Debbie Cinniamon all of Tazewell, TN; Judy (Charlie) Karalezicz of Frostburg, MD. Nieces and nephews Barbara (Ben) Klein of NYC, Kevin Tigh, Gregory (Jacie) Williams, Matthew Frazier of Maryland, Michael (Jen) Frazier of PA. And a special friend Joann Moore of Tazewell, TN. Along with a host of family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Thursday May 23, 2024 at 10 AM in the Liberty Cemetery. Family requests everyone meet at the cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Jeremy Buchanan