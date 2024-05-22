Tennessee to compile report on costs of illegal immigrants’ crime

Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2024

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

Tennessee’s District Attorneys General Conference will collect and compile data on the costs related to illegal immigrants in the state who are charged or convicted of a criminal offense through at least 2032 after the immigration bill was signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.

The report will be sent to the governor and both the House and Senate speaker.

Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, said House Bill 2774 and Senate Bill 757 – which is still on Lee’s desk – will help the state sue the federal government over the costs of illegal immigration in Tennessee.

The cost of HB 2774 is just below $370,000 annually after a previous version of the bill noted it would cost local governments more than $7 million annually to collect and report information.
The bill was then amended to have the DAGC consult with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Department of Correction and other law enforcement agencies to compile the report.

