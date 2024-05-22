Tennessee to compile report on costs of illegal immigrants’ crime Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

Tennessee’s District Attorneys General Conference will collect and compile data on the costs related to illegal immigrants in the state who are charged or convicted of a criminal offense through at least 2032 after the immigration bill was signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.

Email newsletter signup

The report will be sent to the governor and both the House and Senate speaker.

Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, said House Bill 2774 and Senate Bill 757 – which is still on Lee’s desk – will help the state sue the federal government over the costs of illegal immigration in Tennessee.